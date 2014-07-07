BRIEF-Enquest to buy 25 pct stake in North Sea's Magnus oil field from BP
* Enquest to take over operatorship of Magnus, Sullom Voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay
REYKJAVIK, July 7 Kaupthing's former chief executive, chief financial officer and two others have been indicted by Iceland's special prosecutor for fraud and breach of trust in the run-up to the 2008 collapse of the bank.
According to the indictment, former CEO Hreidar Sigurdsson and former CFO Gudny Sveinsdottir have been charged with fraud related to financial transactions made in 2007. Magnus Gudmundsson, former managing director of Kaupthing Luxembourg and Skuli Thorvaldsson, an investor, have also been indicted for taking part in the alleged crimes.
Iceland's top three banks collapsed under huge debts when the global credit crunch struck and the country's special prosecutor has pursued cases against some of the banks' former employees for their roles in the crisis.
The alleged fraud relates to the transfer of 6 billion Icelandic crowns ($53 million) from Kaupthing to Marple Holdings, an entity under Thorvaldsson's ownership, and the subsequent purchase of bonds by Kaupthing from Marple.
Kaupthing lost a significant amount of money due to the purchase of the bonds, according to the indictment.
The special prosecutor has requested imprisonment for all four. A date for the trial has not yet been set.
This is the fourth time Sigurdsson and Gudmundsson have been charged by the special prosecutor.
They were both convicted late last year for market abuses related to a large stake taken in the bank by a Qatari sheikh just before the bank's collapse. The two, now based in Luxembourg working as financial consultants, have appealed the decision.
($1 = 114.0150 Icelandic Kronas) (Reporting by Robert Robertsson, writing by Mia Shanley; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Enquest to take over operatorship of Magnus, Sullom Voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Times Property Holdings Limited's (B+/Positive) USD375m 6.25% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents co
* Operating expenses up 23 pct, with significant investment in effective marketing