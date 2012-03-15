* Government says to repay 116 bln ISK in March
* Repayment covers debts due over coming 4 years
Av Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, March 15 The Icelandic
government said on Thursday it would repay early a fifth of the
billions of dollars of loans it received from the International
Monetary fund and its Nordic neighbors in the wake of the
collapse of its banking sector in 2008.
The early repayment of the loans is a symbolic step for the
country of just 320,000 people on its road to recovery from a
financial meltdown that left its economy in tatters and its name
a byword for the ravages of the global financial crisis.
The government said in statement it would prepay 116 billion
Icelandic crowns ($909.2 million) of the loans this month - 55.6
billion to the IMF and 60.5 billion to the Nordic countries -
that had been slated for repayment over the next few years.
"The prepayment amounts to just over 20 percent of the
funding from the IMF and the Nordic countries in connection with
the IMF-led standby arrangement," it said.
"The decision to make the payment was made in view of the
Treasury and the central bank's relatively strong foreign
currency liquidity position in the near term."
Iceland's main commercial banks collapsed in the space of a
week as the global financial crisis struck in late 2008,
imploding under the weight of huge debts built up during an
aggressive overseas expansion.
The Icelandic government was forced to seek aid from the IMF
and its fellow Nordic countries to stabilize the economy and
impose rigid capital controls to avert a complete collapse of
the North Atlantic country's currency.
Iceland has recovered unexpectedly strongly since the
meltdown though the government had to move to plug loopholes in
capital controls this week to protect its still vulnerable
currency.
The economy, once dominated by banks that had swelled to
almost ten times the gross domestic product (GDP), expanded last
year for the first time since the crash and Iceland recovered
its investment-grade credit status with ratings agency Fitch in
February.
The repayment to the IMF covered loans maturing in 2013
while those being repaid to the Nordic countries covered
maturities coming due in 2014 and 2015, as well as a portion of
2016 maturities, the finance ministry said.
Repaying the loans, which originally totaled 3.4 billion
euros at current exchange rates, would reduce the Treasury's
gross debt by about 3.4 percent of GDP and external liabilities
by around 6.6 percent of GDP, it added.
"Today's transaction is an element in paying down short-term
debt, thus reducing the expense associated with the holding of
the central bank's foreign exchange reserves without increasing
refinancing risk or depleting the reserves," it said.