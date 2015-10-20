COPENHAGEN Oct 20 Creditors of Glitnir, a bank
that crashed in Iceland's 2008 financial meltdown, have proposed
handing to the government their 95 percent stake in
Islandsbanki, the finance ministry said, in a move to bring the
country a step closer to lifting capital controls.
"Should the authorities agree to the proposals, the state
would become the full owner of the bank," a spokeswoman with the
ministry said.
The ministry said Islandsbanki, which was created out of the
failed Glitnir bank, had equity of 185 billion Icelandic crowns
($1.48 billion).
