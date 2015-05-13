(Adds comments from central bank, background)

COPENHAGEN May 13 Iceland's central bank said on Wednesday an interest rate increase in June was likely due to higher inflation expectations and rising demand, after keeping its rate on seven-day deposits unchanged at 4.5 percent.

The central bank last changed rates in December when it cut the seven-day deposit rate by 0.5 percent. It has since said there were forces pulling the central bank towards a cut and a rise simultaneously.

"Recent developments in wage negotiations, in conjunction with the increase in inflation expectations and indications of strong growth in demand, suggest that these conditions (for a rise) are now materialising," it said in a statement.

"Therefore, it is likely that it will be necessary to raise interest rates at the MPC's next meeting, which will take place in June," it said.

It also increased its economic growth forecast slightly to 4.5 percent this year from the 4.2 percent it had forecast in February. Gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent in 2014.

The island nation of just 330,000 people has been slowly recovering since a 2008 financial meltdown. Last year, economic growth reached pre-crisis levels as measures in Iceland crowns at least if not in dollars.

And it is working to lift the capital controls it imposed after the crisis, which should restore its credit rating, lower borrowing costs, boost its economy and revive living standards. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)