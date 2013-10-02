(Adds central bank comment, background)
STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Iceland's central bank left its
key interest rate unchanged at 6.00 percent on Wednesday, but
signalled borrowing costs were likely to rise if wages increased
as forecast.
The Sedlabanki has kept its key rate on hold since raising
it to 6.0 percent from 5.75 percent in November last year,
seeking to bring down inflation without impacting a sluggish
economy.
The annual inflation rate was 3.9 percent in September, far
above Sedlabanki's target of 2.5 percent, and the central bank
said rates would have to rise if wage settlements added to those
pressures.
"If wage increases are in line with the forecast, it will
probably be necessary to raise the bank's nominal interest
rates, other things being equal," the bank said in a statement.
"If wages rise in excess of the forecast, it is even more
likely that the bank will raise interest rates."
Iceland is slowly recovering from its worst financial crisis
which led to a spate of bank failures in 2008 and led to the
imposition of controls to prevent outflows of capital.
The central bank said uncertainty about the settlement of
the failed banks' estates, and future exchange rate developments
as capital controls are phased out meant that inflation
expectations remained high.
"The accommodative monetary stance has supported the
economic recovery in the recent term," the central bank said.
"It is still the case that as spare capacity disappears from
the economy, it is necessary that (the) slack in monetary policy
should disappear as well."
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by John Stonestreet)