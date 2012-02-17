NEW YORK Iceland on Friday recovered its investment-grade rating from Fitch, which praised the country for restoring macroeconomic stability after its 2008 banking and currency crisis.

Fitch raised Iceland's credit rating to BBB-minus from BB-plus, adding to the investment grade ratings of BBB-minus from Standard and Poor's and Baa3 from Moody's Investors Service. Both Fitch and S&P have stable outlooks while Moody's has Iceland with a negative outlook.

"The restoration of Iceland's Long-term foreign currency rating to investment grade reflects the progress that has been made in restoring macroeconomic stability, pushing ahead with structural reform and rebuilding sovereign creditworthiness since the 2008 banking and currency crisis," Paul Rawkins, sovereign credit analyst at Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch expects Iceland's economy to slow to a growth rate of between 2 percent and 2.5 percent in 2012-13. So far the euro zone debt crisis has not have much of an impact on its economy.

The private sector, Fitch said, still remains heavily indebted with household debt exceeding 200 percent of disposable income and corporate debt at 210 percent of gross domestic product.

"Fitch believes that gross general government debt may have peaked at around 100 percent of GDP in 2011 (excluding potential Icesave liabilities); net debt is significantly lower at around 65 percent of GDP, reflecting appreciable deposits at the Central Bank," the firm said.

Icesave was the offshore banking branch of the failed Landsbanki, which accepted foreign exchange deposits in the UK and the Netherlands.

Capital controls put in place in 2008 are slow to unwind, Fitch said.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)