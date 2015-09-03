* Big names in other Nordic states but smaller players
arrive
* Iceland hopes new incentives can entice Silicon Valley
* Its cheap, plentiful energy is good for data centres
By Alexander Tange
COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 As it emerges from financial
isolation, Iceland is trying to make a name for itself again,
this time in the business of data centres -- warehouses that
consume enormous amounts of energy to store the information of
3.2 billion internet users.
The island has long been associated with hi-tech trends such
as the 'Eve' video game, the genome deCode project or singer
Bjork's use of software as well as its links to filesharing site
Pirate Bay, the Silk Road online black market and Wikileaks.
Now it wants to capitalise on the rapidly growing data
storage business: data creation has accelerated with 90 percent
of stored data created in the two previous years according to
Scandinavian research group Sintef, and data centres consume 2
percent of global electricity to keep humming servers cool.
Iceland's authorities are in the process of lifting capital
controls imposed in 2008 after a spectacular financial meltdown
when its three main banks, with assets worth ten times its
gross domestic product, went bankrupt.
Its massive energy generating capacity thanks to hydro and
geothermal power cannot be exported due to the island's
remoteness so it produces five times more electricity than its
320,000-strong population needs and all of it is renewable.
It is hoping its cool climate and cheap reliable power can
entice data centre operators, offering them dramatically lower
costs and a recently passed tax incentive.
Although the country has not yet attracted big Silicon
Valley names, smaller data operations have already arrived.
It has five data centres including one at a dismantled NATO
base operated by Verne Global, whose top publicly named client
is carmaker BMW, and the government is campaigning to
attract more.
"When BMW said they paid 83 percent less for operating their
data centre on Iceland than in Germany, it (interest) really
picked up," said Einar Hansen Tomasson, who works to woo data
clients through a government-backed program, Invest in Iceland.
A study by consulting firm BroadGroup in 2013 showed the
island is cheaper than Germany, Britain and the United States
when looking at costs over a 10-year span. (For more data on
FIVE QUINTILLION BYTES
FIVE QUINTILLION BYTES
These days, anything anyone does on a computer generates
reams of data, or to be precise 5 quintillion - add 18 zeros -
bytes globally per day with little stored on a PC or laptop.
But the storage of someone's emails from 2003 requires a
very different service than retrieving NASA's processing of New
Horizons's data from near Pluto some 4.7 billion miles away.
Processing on this scale is called high performance
computing, the most power-hungry kind. It is this kind of data
storage that Iceland is best suited for, analysts said.
"It's a big problem for a lot of commercial customers and
some universities who run high performance computer environments
in Europe because the advanced computers are becoming so big and
so energy hungry," said Giorgio Nebuloni, associate research
director at U.S. advisory firm International Data Corporation.
BMW requires huge amount of power for processing data: the
smallest change to a wing mirror will change the aerodynamics of
an entire car so "they don't care if it takes the data hours to
come back to Germany", Nebuloni told Reuters.
But that is one of Iceland's drawbacks -- its remoteness
means some types of data operations are ill-suited for the
island such as high frequency trading, famous for such speed
that data centres need to be located within a block of
operations.
And Iceland has yet to attract Apple, which has
centres in Denmark and Ireland, Google, which opted
for Finland, or Facebook, whose centres are in Sweden.
None wished to comment on the location of future data
centres, citing privacy and security reasons, while data centre
operators are equally secretive about their clients. Microsoft
says its deliberations on centre locations include 35
weighted criteria.
INCENTIVES
While analysts suggest remoteness as well as a small
workforce could be behind Iceland's failure to attract big names
for now, Invest in Iceland's Tomasson has a different theory.
"I think this is a game of incentives. Many countries are
giving incentives to companies who decide to locate in the
area," he said.
Danish finance paper Borsen, for example, reported earlier
this year how the Danish tax authorities and foreign ministry
highlighted tax incentives and how to use them to Apple before
its decision to place a centre in Viborg in Denmark.
Microsoft meanwhile said it would build a $250 million data
centre in Finland, a promise which the government said would
reflect good corporate responsibility after the tech giant cut
thousands of jobs from Nokia's former mobile phone business.
In June the Icelandic parliament agreed to offer investors
in the country incentives that include a profit tax cut to 15
percent from 20 percent, a 50 percent real estate tax relief and
to let companies depreciate assets completely.
"I think these new incentives are going to absolutely help
us," Tomasson said.
For its part, Denmark plans to lower its corporate tax rate
to 22 percent by 2016, and offer expat workers a reduced income
tax of 26 percent for up to five years.
Data privacy is also becoming increasingly important to
businesses, as underscored by the theft and release of details,
including sexual fantasies, of people signed up to the Ashley
Madison website which facilitates marital affairs.
In Iceland, privacy protection and transparency about how
data is used has become a big issue since the grass-roots Pirate
Party, with links to Wikileaks, became a top political force.
"Countries with restrictive data privacy regimes, such as
Iceland, may be initially challenging to operate in from a
regulatory point of view, but the data protection measures
offered are highly attractive to customers who wish to maintain
control over who has access to their data," Christopher Sherman,
analyst with research firm Forrester, told Reuters.
Analysts say building data centres is a big decision and it
is commonplace for options to be deliberated for 5 years, so
Iceland has a good chance of becoming the go-to place.
"I think there is certainly an opportunity (for Iceland) -
especially for workloads such as technical computing, high
performance computing and lightweight consumer Web
applications," International Data Corporation's Nebuloni said.
