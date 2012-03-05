(Adds quotes, detail)
By omar vladimarsson
REYKJAVIK, March 5 Iceland's former prime
minister Geir Haarde went on trial on Monday for failing to
prevent the island nation's 2008 financial crash, the only
global political leader to face prosecution over the wider
crisis which engulfed the world economy.
Iceland's top three banks all collapsed in late 2008 after
years of debt-fuelled expansion. The country of just 320,000
people was forced to borrow around $10 billion from the
International Monetary Fund and other lenders.
Parliament voted in 2010 to prosecute Haarde over the crisis
at a special court of impeachment set up in 1905, which has so
far never been used. He denies the charges.
"None of us realised at the time that there was something
fishy within the banking system itself, as now appears to have
been the case," Haarde told the court in opening questions from
a special prosecutor investigating crimes linked to the crisis.
Many Icelanders blame a small and closely connected group of
businessmen, bankers and politicians for the crisis.
Haarde, prime minister from 2006 to early 2009, is charged
with gross negligence for failing to take proper measures to
prepare for an impending financial crash. He faces up to two
years in prison if found guilty.
He is also accused of failing to rein in banks whose balance
sheets grew to around nine times the size of the island's
economy in the years leading up to the crisis.
"I believe that we did everything possible to urge the banks
to downsize their balance sheets," said Haarde.
COLLAPSE
Iceland's biggest banks were all taken over by the state in
late 2008 after the credit crunch sparked by the collapse of
Lehman Brothers froze their access to funds.
Iceland ring-fenced the domestic operations of its banks and
let their international operations go bankrupt.
"We believed until the end that saving one of the banks
would be sufficient," Haarde said.
"It wasn't until the last few days before the collapse that
we, or certainly I, realised how interlinked they all were, they
were more or less one and the same.
"By then, of course, it was too late."
The economy nosedived and the country was forced to impose
capital controls to prop up the value of its krona currency.
It also became embroiled in a damaging fight with Britain
and the Netherlands over $5 billion of losses suffered by
depositors in foreign accounts of Icelandic banks.
The economy has started to recover from the crisis, having
borrowed on the international bond markets last year and getting
its investment grade back from Fitch in February.
Prosecutors say the government had a duty to step in to
prevent the banks becoming too big to save in the event of a
crisis and handing the burden of their debts onto taxpayers.
In February, top executives at Kaupthing Bank were indicted
on charges of fraud and market manipulation.
(Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)