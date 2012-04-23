* Former Iceland PM guilty of one smaller charge
* Court exonerates him of more serious charges
* Verdict seen as 'slap on the wrist' of PM
(Adds quotes, background)
By Mia Shanley
REYKJAVIK, April 23 Iceland's former prime
minister was found innocent on Monday of three major charges of
negligence related to the country's 2008 economic collapse, and
guilty of a smaller count that carried no prison sentence.
The verdict by a special court was seen by many as little
more than a slap on the wrist for Geir Haarde, the only leader
in the world to face prosecution over the global crisis. He had
faced up to two years in prison if found guilty of the more
serious charges, including neglecting to deal with an overblown
banking sector.
Haarde looked on and showed no visible emotion as the
15-judge court issued its verdict, convicting him of failing to
hold dedicated cabinet meetings ahead of the crisis. About 70
people, including his family and political supporters, attended
the session.
Moments later, he told reporters that the judges had tried
to appease a public opinion angry at a political elite perceived
as fostering an unsustainable banking system that grew to 10
times Iceland's GDP just before the meltdown.
"It is absurd," a furious-looking, red-faced Haarde said.
"It is obvious that the majority of the judges have found
themselves pressed to come up with a guilty verdict on one
point, however minor, to save the neck of the parliamentarians
who instigated this," he added.
Outside the court, a protester banged on a pot, in a repeat
of the gesture that Icelanders carried out at the height of the
crisis in the streets outside parliament. The protests were the
biggest ever seen in Iceland, occasionally turning violent in a
nation renowned for its peaceful nature.
All of Iceland's top banks went under in 2008 just days
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, which led to a freeze on
global interbank lending. The country's crown currency nosedived
and many Icelanders who had taken out foreign currency loans
found themselves saddled with even bigger piles of debt.
Despite the anger, many Icelanders say the 61-year-old
Haarde, generally seen as a decent person who was too soft in
his role as prime minister, should not have been the only
politician put on the stand.
"He was the captain on the bridge, but there were more
ministers," said Arni Einarsson, a pensioner. "The politicians
thought that Iceland was like the Titanic - unsinkable."
"NOT UNIQUE"
Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir, who served in
Haarde's cabinet during the boom years that preceded the crisis,
said the verdict had taken her by surprise.
"I never thought the charges were sufficient to warrant the
indictment and subsequent trial," she told state television.
Haarde said that while his government could have done
something different in the run up to the island's worst-ever
crisis, he doubted he could have stopped it.
"Look at what the leaders of the central banks of the U.S.,
the UK have said repeatedly - they didn't see this crisis
coming. The IMF didn't see this crisis coming," he told Reuters
after the verdict, which was broadcast live on TV.
"Look at what is happening in Greece, Spain, Portugal,
Ireland, Italy. Our situation is not unique."
Haarde, who had pleaded innocent to all charges, said he is
considering taking his case to the European Court of Human
Rights.
Eirikur Bergmann, political science professor at the Bifrost
University north of the capital, called the ruling "a slap on
the wrist".
"He's not convicted on any of the charges leading up to the
crisis - sponsoring the system that proved unsustainable," said
Bergmann. "It is an in-between ruling to calm both sides of
society."
Though the economy is recovering from the crisis and Iceland
successfully completed a bailout programme led by the
International Monetary Fund, people remain distrustful of state
institutions. Polls show that parliament has the support of only
10 percent of the public.
Capital controls remain in place, damaging the economic
recovery.
(Writing by Alistair Scrutton, additional reporting by Omar
Valdimarsson in Reykjavik and Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard
in Stockholm; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)