(Adds detail, background, funds declining to comment)
By Marc Jones and Daniel Dickson
LONDON/STOCKHOLM Oct 26 The European Free Trade
Association (EFTA) has given initial backing to Iceland's
government in a stand off with two U.S. funds over bonds
Reykjavik froze as it moved towards lifting the country's
eight-year-old capital controls.
EFTA was responding to complaints by U.S. funds Eaton Vance
and Autonomy that Iceland had discriminated against foreign
funds when it locked bonds in ring-fenced accounts. The funds
said the country's actions were not "reasonable and
proportionate".
"Having taken account of the information on the facts of
this case and the applicable EEA (European Economic Area) law,
the Directorate cannot conclude that the Icelandic Government
has erred in its application of Article 43 EEA," the EFTA
surveillance authority said in a document dated August 23 but
only just made public.
"The Directorate intends to propose that the Authority close
the case. The Authority may, however, revert to the matter
should any relevant developments occur in EEA or EU law."
If confirmed in a final ruling, it would represent a major
setback for the funds who are hoping to get a better deal from
Iceland than one offered earlier in the year that would have
meant them taking losses of around 30 percent on their bonds.
Eaton Vance and Autonomy both declined to comment on the
EFTA stance, but the fight is expected to continue after lawyers
for the firms sent a 21 page list of follow up complaints to
Brussels-based EFTA on Sept. 23.
Two other U.S.-based funds Loomis Sayles and Discovery
Capital Management also own quarantined bonds, which combined
between all the parties are worth $1.4 billion -- equivalent to
roughly 10 percent of the 330,000-people nation's annual GDP.
An attempt by the Autonomy Capital to take the case through
the Icelandic court system is also still ongoing and the funds
say Reykjavik has refused numerous attempts to discuss the
issue.
On its part, the government says it would be too risky to
unfreeze the bonds at such a delicate stage of the capital
controls removal process as there could be a destabilising rush
of money out the country.
It also says it is confident in its position but it is
offering some hope to the funds. Ministers and the central bank
have said the issue will be revisited early next year once
restrictions have been lifted on local residents and companies.
Iceland's foreign minister told Reuters last week that the
next government will have to prioritize resolving the feud with
the U.S. funds once national elections this month are over.
(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Daniel Dickson in
Stockholm, additional reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir in
Reykjavik; Editing by Toby Chopra)