* EFTA surveillance body backs bond freeze
* U.S. funds say will continue to pursue "all avenues"
* Iceland expected to remove further capital controls next
year
(Adds comments from central bank governor)
By Daniel Dickson and Marc Jones
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Nov 23 The European Free Trade
Association (EFTA) on Wednesday rejected complaints by two
U.S.-based funds against Reykjavik's freezing of $1.4 billion of
their bonds as it readied to lift its eight-year-long capital
controls.
Two of the funds involved, Autonomy Capital and Eaton Vance,
vowed to fight on and "pursue all avenues", threatening to
extend an already prickly standoff with Iceland that has
developed over the last year.
Iceland, which has had capital controls in place since 2008
when a banking collapse brought its economy to its knees, froze
the funds' bonds in a special low-interest account in May.
The move was designed to avoid a sudden rush of money out of
the country as it started the delicate process of removing the
controls but has angered the funds that claim it was
unnecessary.
"Icelandic laws on treatment of offshore krona assets are in
compliance with the EEA Agreement," the EFTA Surveillance
Authority (ESA) said in a statement.
"Although the Icelandic economy is now stronger, there is
still a possibility that the lifting of capital controls would
destabilise capital flows, causing renewed difficulties with the
balance of payments," said ESA, which monitors compliance by the
EFTA states Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway with the law of
the European Economic Area (EEA).
The ESA decision is a setback for the funds, which also
include Loomis Sayles and Discovery Capital Management, that had
hoped to get a better deal from Iceland than had been offered in
an auction buy-up of the assets this year.
Autonomy and Eaton Vance's lawyer Kevin Roberts of Morrison
& Foerster told Reuters that the decision was not unexpected and
does not change anything in terms of the funds' view.
"The Icelandic government continues to unnecessarily
maintain capital controls that intentionally discriminate
against foreign investors," he said.
"We will continue to pursue all avenues to resolve the issue
unless the government of Iceland decides to justly resolve
capital controls for all investors."
The ESA decision came after a preliminary ruling last month
suggested closing the case and was welcomed by Iceland's foreign
minister Lilja Alfredsdottir.
"This result is a conclusive confirmation that the Icelandic
authorities handled the abolishment of the capital controls in
the right manner. It recognises that we were in full right to
take to measures which ensured stability," she said.
Central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson told Reuters the
country would try to find a new deal with the funds once it has
looked at removing the remaining capital controls, which still
restrict some businesses and high earners, early next year.
"What that means in terms of exchange rates at which
different assets escape from the capital controls depends on
conditions at the time," Gudmundsson said. "It might be better,
it might be worse," for the funds in terms of the rate, he
added.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)