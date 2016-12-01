REYKJAVIK Dec 1 A Reykjavik court will appoint
experts to look at the legality of Iceland's decision to freeze
some assets as part of its capital controls after a request by
foreign investment funds.
The ruling is part of an ongoing battle between the funds
and the government over how to unfreeze the assets.
"As requested by Autonomy Capital LP, Autonomy Master Fund
Limited, GAM Trading (No.37) and Autonomy Iceland
Two S.a.r.l, the expert appraisers will be appointed," the
Reyklavik District Court said in a Nov. 30 decision.
(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir
in Reykjavik; Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton)