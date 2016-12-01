REYKJAVIK Dec 1 A Reykjavik court will appoint experts to look at the legality of Iceland's decision to freeze some assets as part of its capital controls after a request by foreign investment funds.

The ruling is part of an ongoing battle between the funds and the government over how to unfreeze the assets.

"As requested by Autonomy Capital LP, Autonomy Master Fund Limited, GAM Trading (No.37) and Autonomy Iceland Two S.a.r.l, the expert appraisers will be appointed," the Reyklavik District Court said in a Nov. 30 decision.

(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir in Reykjavik; Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)