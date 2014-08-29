STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Iceland's Meteorological
Office on Friday downgraded its volcano alert level to orange
from red and said a small eruption that started during the night
is not a threat to aviation.
"A 3 nautical mile radius and 5,000 foot altitude immediate
safety restricted flight area around the volcanic activity set
by the Icelandic Transport Authority remains is effect," the Met
Office said in a statement.
Earlier in the day Iceland raised its alert warning level to
maximum after a small eruption in the Bardarbunga volcano
system. It said then that the eruption, along a 1-km-long
fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which
covers part of Bardarbunga system, was not producing detectable
amounts of ash.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)