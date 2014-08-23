STOCKHOLM Aug 23 A small volcanic eruption has
occurred under Iceland's Dyngjujokull glacier, prompting
authorities to raise the warning code for aviation to red, the
highest level, Iceland's meteorological office said on Saturday.
The region, in the centre of the North Atlantic island
nation, has already been evacuated due to days of heightened
seismic activity there.
"It is believed that a small subglacial lava-eruption has
begun under the Dyngjujokull glacier," the Icelandic Met Office
said. "The aviation color code for the Bardarbunga volcano has
been changed from orange to red."
Ash from the eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano
in 2010 shut down much of Europe's airspace for six days.
The red code indicates that an eruption is imminent or
underway with a significant emission of ash likely.
Brussels-based aviation authority Eurocontrol said that as
soon as the volcano had erupted, the Volcanic Ash Advisory
Centre in London would produce a regular forecast about the
levels of volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
Based on this forecast, civil aviation authorities may issue
a notice but it was the responsibility of individual airlines
whether they would operate and how they would adapt their flight
schedules, Eurocontrol said.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)