(Corrects spelling of geologist's name in third paragraph)
STOCKHOLM Aug 26 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit
Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano overnight, the biggest since
tremors began 10 days ago, but there is still no sign of an
eruption, the country's Meteorological Office said on Tuesday.
Intense seismic activity at Iceland's largest volcano system
has raised worries that an eruption could cause another ash
cloud like that from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010 that
shut down much of Europe's airspace for six days.
"There was one event during the night ... it was a magnitude
5.7 (quake), the largest in this series," Palmi Erlendsson, a
geologist at the Met Office said.
"Activity is still deep and we see no signs of anything
close to the surface."
On Sunday, Iceland lowered its warning code for possible
volcanic disruption to the aviation industry to orange from red,
the highest level on the country's five-point alert system,
after concluding that seismic activity had not led to a volcanic
eruption under the glacier.
Red alert indicates an eruption is imminent or underway with
a significant emission of ash likely.
Met Office scientists believe the earthquakes are a result
of magma flowing out from under the crater of the volcano,
causing a change in pressure.
The migration of magma -- estimated at around 300 million
cubic metres (10.6 billion cubic feet) along a 35 kilometre (21
miles) dyke by Icelandic scientists on Monday -- could stop.
That should lead to a gradual reduction in seismic activity.
But the magma could also reach the surface away from the
glacier. This would probably lead to an eruption, but with
limited explosive, ash-producing activity, scientists said.
If the magma reaches the surface under the glacier, that
would lead to flooding and possibly an explosive eruption and
ash production, they added. An eruption inside the Bardarbunga
caldera is also possible, but scientists say less likely than
the other scenarios.
"We still can't say whether it will cease, continue like
this for a while or erupt. It's impossible to say," Erlendsson
said.
There have been thousands of smaller quakes over the past
week at Bardarbunga. Areas around the volcano, in the centre of
the North Atlantic island nation, have been evacuated.
Bardarbunga is in a different range to Eyjafjallajokull.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Crispian Balmer)