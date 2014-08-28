REYKJAVIK Aug 28 Ice over Iceland's rumbling
Bardarbunga volcano has melted to reveal a row of 1-km wide
"cauldrons", possibly due to a sub-glacial eruption, the
country's meteorological office said late on Wednesday.
Rumblings at Iceland's largest volcano system for about a
week have raised worries of an eruption that could spell trouble
for air travel. In 2010, an ash cloud from the Eyjafjallajokull
volcano closed much of Europe's airspace for six days.
The Met Office said on its website it had not observed an
increase in the level of tremors in connection with the
discovery of the 4 to 6-km long line of 10 to 15-metre deep
"cauldrons".
Palmi Erlendsson, a geologist at the Met Office, said the
warning code for possible volcanic disruption to the aviation
industry remained orange, the second-highest level.
Red, the highest alert, indicates an eruption is imminent or
underway, with a risk of emission of ash.
The Met Office said earlier on Wednesday that seismic
activity in the area remained high after two earthquakes
measuring more than 5.0 in magnitude hit the volcano overnight
and another quake shook a nearby volcano. The night before saw a
magnitude 5.7 quake - the biggest earthquake yet at
Bardarbunga.
On Sunday, Iceland lowered its warning code to orange from
red.
(Reporting by Robert Robertsson, additional reporting by Anna
Ringstrom in Stockholm; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)