REYKJAVIK, Sept 1 A fissure eruption near
Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano was still spouting lava on Monday
but no ash, a day after an eruption that briefly caused the
country to raise its ash alert level for aviation to its highest
level.
Iceland's largest volcanic system - 190 km long and up to 25
km wide (118 miles by 15.5 miles) - has been hit by thousands of
earthquakes over the last two weeks, putting scientists have
been on high alert.
"The fissure eruption is continuing at a stable level,"
Iceland's Meteorological Office said in a statement. "No
explosive activity is observed, the eruption remains an effusive
lava eruption."
On Sunday, lava fountains more than 50 meters high prompted
the Met Office to raise its ash warning for aviation to red, the
highest level on a five-colour scale indicating, that an
eruption is imminent or under way, with a risk of spewing ash.
Iceland cut the level back to orange - the next highest
level - later in the day, saying the eruption was not creating
ash.
In 2010, an ash cloud from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, in
a different region of Iceland, closed much of Europe's air space
for six days.
