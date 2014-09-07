REYKJAVIK, Sept 7 An earthquake struck the
region around Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano on Sunday while
fissures in the area continued to spew out lava but still none
of the ash that could hamper airline traffic.
The earthquake occurred at 0708 GMT and reached a magnitude
of 5.4, making it one of the bigger quakes in the area in
central Iceland since significant tremors began on Aug. 16,
often producing thousands of quakes per day.
"There was also another quake, magnitude 4.6 at 0330 (GMT)
in the night," said Bergthora Thorbjarnardottir, geologist at
the Icelandic Meteorological Office.
"Seismic activity underneath Bardarbunga volcano is still
ongoing but remains steady," she added.
Lava from the fissures around Bardarbunga has so far reached
the surface only on land that is not covered by ice, whereas an
eruption under an ice cap may be explosive and result in an ash
cloud that could under certain circumstances disrupt aviation.
A cloud of abrasive ash from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano,
in a different region of Iceland, closed much of Europe's air
space for six days, stranding tens of thousands of passengers,
after an eruption under the ice cap.
The ash warning level for aviation related to the current
fissure eruptions remained at orange, the second-highest level
on a five-colour scale, after several brief hikes to the top red
in recent weeks.
