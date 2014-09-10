REYKJAVIK, Sept 10 Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano
registered one of its most powerful earth tremors yet on
Wednesday while the sinking of its caldera raised concerns of an
eruption and flooding, authorities said.
The caldera, the cauldron-like crater at the top of a
volcano, had sunk by up to around 20 metres since last week as
magma channeled through underground passages moves away from the
volcano, Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, geophysics professor at the
University of Iceland, told public service broadcaster RUV.
The caldera covers about 80 square km and is covered by an
ice cap that is 700 to 800 metres thick.
A cloud of abrasive ash from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano,
in a different region of Iceland, closed much of Europe's air
space for six days in 2010, stranding tens of thousands of
passengers, after an eruption under the ice cap.
"We take this increased subsidence in the caldera of
Bardarbunga volcano very seriously, due to a possible large
eruption and glacial flood," said Vidir Reynisson, Department
Manager at Iceland's Civil Protection Department.
The ash warning level for aviation remained at orange, the
second-highest level on a five-colour scale, after several brief
hikes to the top red in recent weeks.
Lava continued to pour from fissures in the ground, but
there was still none of the ash that could prove troublesome for
airline traffic. The 5.5 magnitude earthquake happened at 0528
GMT near the volcano, Iceland's Meteorological Office said.
"This is one of strongest earthquakes since Aug. 16 (when
tremors began). There is a lot of activity in the area and
approximately 70 earthquakes have been measured in the night,"
said IMO geologist Sigurlaug Hjaltadottir.
Lava from cracks around Bardarbunga has so far entered the
surface on ice-free land, whereas an eruption under an ice cap
may be explosive and produce an ash cloud that could disrupt
aviation, as well as flooding due to melting of the ice.
(Reporting by Robert Robertsson; writing by Sven Nordenstam)