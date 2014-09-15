BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The European Union and United
States delivered a strongly worded complaint to Iceland on
Monday condemning an increase in whaling and urging it to
observe an international ban on the commercial hunting of
whales.
In a joint move with other nations, including Brazil, Mexico
and Australia, the European Commission said its ambassador in
Reykjavik delivered a note - a diplomatic "demarche" - saying
Iceland was harming efforts to save endangered species and urged
it to stop trading whale meat, oil and other material.
"We ... call upon Iceland to respect the IWC's
(International Whaling Commission) global moratorium and end its
commercial whaling and international trade in whale products,"
read the text, also signed by Israel and New Zealand.
Iceland says its policy on whaling has a scientific basis
and reflects effective management of marine resources.
The North Atlantic island, home to 325,000 people, applied
to join the EU five years ago after its economy was devastated
by the global banking crisis but EU leaders do not expect to
expand membership of the 28-nation bloc in the next few years.
While not threatening government sanctions against Iceland,
the EU envoy warned that whaling could damage its economy,
through boycotts that were supported by many voters:
"Public opinion in the countries that are Iceland's main
trading partners is very much against the practice of whaling,"
the Commission said.
"This is evidenced by the public pressure put on companies
around the world to boycott Icelandic goods, not to mention the
pressure that voters and various organisations put on their
politicians, encouraging them to send Iceland an increasingly
stronger message."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Larry King)