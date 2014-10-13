Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Icelandair Group hf.
* Says Icelandair Hotels reaches an agreement for a new hotel in Reykjavik City Center
* Says Icelandair Hotels, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group, will open a new luxury hotel in center of Reykjavik in the beginning of year 2016
* Says Icelandair Hotels project will be implemented in cooperation with Sudurhus, which is owner of site and will be in charge of constructions
* Says Icelandair Hotels will lease the hotel facility for 20 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)