By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Iceland's Arion Banki is to provide
an even greater test of investor appetite for risky banks than
recent deals from Greece as it plots its first wholesale market
funding in a major currency in six years.
The bank was formerly known as Kaupthing Bank, a name that
triggers memories of bank failures, burnt bondholders and legal
wrangling.
Several law suits still hang over the country, which was
bold enough to let its banks fail in 2008, unlike Ireland, Spain
and the UK.
The timing of the euro senior bond could prove to be ideal.
Troubled peripheral credits like Greece's Piraeus, rated
Caa1/CCC/B-, have taken full advantage of investors' hunt for
yield. And Arion may even go head to head with National Bank of
Greece which is planning its own euro bond offering in the
coming weeks.
"This is the last piece of the European puzzle," said Tommy
Paxeus, head of Nordic FIG DCM at Deutsche Bank.
"The country's banks still have some minor legacy issues but
looking at the credit quality and capital levels Arion is a very
strong bank."
Arion, rated BB+ by S&P, houses all of Kaupthing's domestic
assets and according to its January 2014 investor presentation
has a Core Tier 1 ratio of 19.5% - a level that would typically
put investors at ease.
If the bank is successful, it could open the door for other
Icelandic lenders and more regular funding by the sovereign.
But investor scars run deep and getting them on side could
be tricky.
"For many investors the memories of the collapse of the
system will be too vivid," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA
credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"There is also an on-going dispute between the UK and Dutch
governments and the Icelandic deposit guarantee fund about the
cost of the Icesave depositor guarantees, so it maybe has
further to go in its redemption in the minds of investors than
some countries."
The planned size of the Arion issue is not yet clear, but
investors may be put off by the small size of Iceland's banking
system where each bank has around 6bn of total assets. This
means that its banks may not issue in benchmark size, making
them a no-go for the bigger investors in the European bond
market.
"Some investors may struggle with the limited size of
Iceland's banking system in a European context. Others will be
emotional about what happened during the crisis," said Paxeus.
"That said, there are a number of sophisticated investors
that have been following Iceland's banks, understand the
compelling investment case and will be looking to support them
in their re-emergence."
ONCE BITTEN
The timing of the deal coincides with the final sign-off of
European Union laws that will make it easier to apply bank
bail-ins. This tool will ensure that bondholders and even large
depositors face losses when banks fail.
Iceland's financial system crashed in 2008 during the credit
crunch that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers, leading to
the full-scale nationalisation of the country's banks.
But it refused to bail-out bank creditors. Outside Iceland,
more than 500,000 retail depositors found their accounts frozen,
which led to diplomatic disputes. Payments on Icelandic bank
debt were stopped - except on the covered bonds of Glitnir and
Kaupthing.
All of this kept the country's lenders out of the public
market since the crisis, forcing them to rely on government
funding.
But in the past year banks have edged their way back. Arion
sold a NKr500m (60m) three-year senior unsecured bond in
February 2013 that offered investors a coupon of three-month
Nibor plus 500bp.That has since rallied by nearly 200bp,
according to a banker.
Islandsbanki soon followed Arion and issued a SKr500m (54m)
four-year FRN in December that it tapped in March for another
SKr300m. The tap came 70bp tighter than where the original bond
priced.
"We are unlikely to see a flood of issuance from the country,
but I think we will get to a stage where the sovereign is a
reasonably frequent issuer and there are a couple of
transactions per year from the banks," said Deutsche's Paxeus.
