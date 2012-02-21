LONDON Feb 21 Iceland Foods chief
executive Malcolm Walker is raising 885 million pounds ($1.4
billion) in loans from five banks to back his management buyout
of the British frozen food group, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche bank, HSBC, Nomura and Royal Bank of
Scotland will provide the all-senior secured debt package, the
bankers said.
Walker -- who founded the company in 1970 -- owns 23 percent
of Iceland Foods along with other managers, and last week
entered six weeks of exclusive talks to buy the remaining 77
percent from failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir.