BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Acquisition appoints Mark Borer to its board
Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. announces appointment of mark borer to its board of directors
Feb 6 ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013.
Partner fund management, l.p. Reports 6.4 percent passive stake in endologix inc as of may 22, 2017