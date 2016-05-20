BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Ichgo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says the company to take out a loan of 11.7 billion yen from eight banks on May 24
* Says 5.85 billion yen with maturity on May 31, 2022 and 5.85 billion yen with maturity on Nov. 30, 2022
* Says the company to use proceeds to acquire properties
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8UT2SG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.