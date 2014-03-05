By Indulal PM
| MUMBAI, March 5
MUMBAI, March 5 ICICI Venture, the private
equity arm of No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank and U.S.
private equity giant Apollo Global Management LLC, will
this month complete raising a $750 million fund to invest in
distressed assets in India, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The new fund comes at a time when the Indian economy is
growing at its slowest pace in a decade and tight liquidity has
left companies struggling to raise cash from traditional sources
such as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).
ICICI and Apollo have raised $675 million so far from
investors including large sovereign and pension funds for the
special situation fund to invest in companies that face
distress, restructuring or are spinning off assets.
The ICICI-Apollo fund will also look at buying into bad
loans, the sources said.
Both ICICI and Apollo declined to comment.
Global private equity funds including Apollo, KKR Co & LP
and TPG Capital are becoming increasingly interested in
special or distress situations in India, as the slowdown in the
economy is likely to create buyout opportunities.
Credit specialist firms like Apollo often take control of
companies by buying their debt and swapping it for equity.
Apollo and Oaktree Capital took over Australian media company
Nine Entertainment in 2013, using a debt-for-equity swap.
Last month, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis said his fund plans
to invest in Indian distressed companies through a special
situation fund.
India's central bank said in January that it would encourage
private equity firms to "play an active role" in the stressed
assets market to help reduce banks' bad loans.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)