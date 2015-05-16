Facebook profit surges 76.6 percent as ad sales jump
Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fuelled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
MUMBAI ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), India's biggest private sector lender by assets, on Saturday opened its first branch in China as trade between Asia's two key economies flourishes.
ICICI (IBN.N), which is also traded in New York, said the Shanghai branch got regulatory approval in March 2015.
Initially, the branch inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a three-day visit to boost economic ties, will have 17 staff.
China and India signed 26 business deals worth more than $22 billion in areas including renewable energy, ports, financing and industrial parks, in addition to 24 agreements signed on Friday, an Indian embassy official said on Saturday.
DUISBURG, Germany Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protested on Wednesday against the German industrial group's plan to merge its European steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel.