Reuters Market Eye - ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) closes 3.4 percent lower. The bank's exposure to debt-laden Jaiprakash group worries investors.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures' (JAPR.NS) deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) has collapsed.

Also, the Supreme Court on Wednesday de-allocated all the four coal blocks awarded to the group.

ICICI Bank has more than 57 billion rupees ($933.4 million) worth of exposure to the group, according to Thomson Reuters calculations from the infrastructure group's 2013-14 annual report.

The bank trading at 2.06 times of its 12-month forward book value compared to 0.94 times of rivals, shows Thomson Reuters data.

An ICICI Bank spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 61.0700 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)