IndusInd Bank fourth-quarter net profit rises
IndusInd Bank, India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
Reuters Market Eye - ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) closes 3.4 percent lower. The bank's exposure to debt-laden Jaiprakash group worries investors.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures' (JAPR.NS) deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) has collapsed.
Also, the Supreme Court on Wednesday de-allocated all the four coal blocks awarded to the group.
ICICI Bank has more than 57 billion rupees ($933.4 million) worth of exposure to the group, according to Thomson Reuters calculations from the infrastructure group's 2013-14 annual report.
The bank trading at 2.06 times of its 12-month forward book value compared to 0.94 times of rivals, shows Thomson Reuters data.
An ICICI Bank spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 61.0700 rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
