BRIEF-Bhagyanagar India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.8 million rupees versus profit 745,000 rupees year ago
MUMBAI Jan 28 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surge in bad loans for the December quarter partly due to a central bank direction to reclassify some troubled loan accounts as bad loans.
Net profit rose 4.5 percent to 30.18 billion rupees ($443 million) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 28.89 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 30.17 billion rupees for the bank, which is also listed in New York .
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans widened to 4.72 percent in the December quarter from 3.77 percent in the previous three months. ($1 = 68.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 20.8 million rupees versus profit 745,000 rupees year ago
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 51.2 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 8.07 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rubFJv) Further company coverage: