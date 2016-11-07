UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MUMBAI Nov 7 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private-sector lender by assets, said on Monday its second-quarter profit rose 2.4 percent, beating analyst estimates, helped by lower tax expenses.
Standalone net profit rose to 31.02 billion Indian rupees ($464.86 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 30.30 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
That compared with the 25.65 billion rupees average of 26 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.82 percent as at the end of September, from 5.87 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 66.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Keith Weir)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.