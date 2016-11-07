MUMBAI Nov 7 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private-sector lender by assets, said on Monday its second-quarter profit rose 2.4 percent, beating analyst estimates, helped by lower tax expenses.

Standalone net profit rose to 31.02 billion Indian rupees ($464.86 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 30.30 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

That compared with the 25.65 billion rupees average of 26 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.82 percent as at the end of September, from 5.87 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 66.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Keith Weir)