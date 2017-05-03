BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
MUMBAI May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Standalone net profit nearly tripled to 20.25 billion rupees ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from 7.02 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 22.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 percent as of end-March, from 7.2 percent at the end of December and 5.21 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Randy Fabi)
