MUMBAI, Sept 9 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's
top private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday its board
had approved a five-for-one stock split.
Each American Depositary Share (ADS) of ICICI Bank will
continue to represent two underlying equity shares, the lender,
which is also traded in New York, said in a statement. The
number of ADSs will increase in proportion to the increase in
equity shares, it said.
The split is subject to shareholder and regulatory
approvals, the bank said, adding it would set the record date
for the split later.
Ahead of the news, ICICI Bank shares closed 1.4 percent
lower at 1,545.75 rupees in a Mumbai market that fell 0.26
percent.
ICICI did not give a reason for the stock split, but
companies typically split their stocks to keep prices attractive
for retail investors.
