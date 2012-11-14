MUMBAI Nov 14 ICICI Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, is selling a benchmark-sized re-opening of its 4.9 percent September 2015 yuan-denominated bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

ICICI has set initial guidance at around 4.755 percent, said the source.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are the arrangers. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)