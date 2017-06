MUMBAI, March 18 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11 billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at 9 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership are the arrangers to the bond sale, said the sources.

($1 = 54.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)