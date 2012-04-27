MUMBAI, April 27 ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, expects asset quality to remain stable in the year that began in April, Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar said, adding the pipeline for debt restructuring was minimal.

Earlier, it reported a better-than-expected 31.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, bolstered by strong loan growth and higher treasury and fee income, sending its shares up 3.5 percent.

"We have always been saying that the worries that the outside environment talks about asset quality are much higher that the reality is," Kochhar said.

"We don't expect our provisioning requirement to go up substantially as a percentage of total assets." (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)