HONG KONG, July 30 (IFR) - A sterling set of financial results by India's biggest private lender ICICI Bank sparked off a 10-15bp tightening in its bond spreads.

The company announced its biggest rise in quarterly profits in a year with asset quality improvement a stark contrast to its rivals in the state-owned sector.

Its bonds due 2015 traded as low as 360bp over US Treasuries, a 15bp tightening. The 2016s are at 400bp over, moving in 10-15bp from last week's levels. The 2020s are trading about 5-10bp tighter at 430bp over.

The short end has been outperforming since mid-June. For a graphic showing the outperformance of the short end- r.reuters.com/kyv69s

The stock also rallied, adding 3.5% after the Friday announcement on earnings. ICICI's net profit rose to INR18.15bn(USD325.5m) in the fiscal first quarter ended June, compared with INR13.32bn a year earlier.

That was above average analyst expectations for a profit of INR17.4bn, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ICICI's net non-performing loans (NPL) as percentage of total loans fell to 0.71% from 1.04%. By contrast, state-run lenders, have reported a rash of bad loans.