HONG KONG, Nov 26 (IFR) - Indian lender ICICI Bank sent out a final guidance of T+340bp-345bp for the USD250m retap of its 2018 bonds, tighter than the initial price talk of T+350bp area released this morning.

Some buyside sources suggested that the orderbook on this deal was around USD1bn. The bonds will be fungible with the original issue after 40 days. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are the leads. The deal is today's business.