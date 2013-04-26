Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI ICICI Bank Ltd(ICBK.NS), India's No. 2 lender, expects its net interest margin for the current fiscal year to improve by 10 basis points from the 3.11 percent in 2012/13, chief executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on Friday.
Earlier, it posted a 21 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, led by higher loan growth.
ICICI Bank posted a net interest margin of 3.3 percent in the March quarter, compared with 3.01 percent in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.