Customers use ATM machines at an ICICI Bank branch in Mumbai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI ICICI Bank Ltd(ICBK.NS), India's No. 2 lender, expects its net interest margin for the current fiscal year to improve by 10 basis points from the 3.11 percent in 2012/13, chief executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, it posted a 21 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, led by higher loan growth.

ICICI Bank posted a net interest margin of 3.3 percent in the March quarter, compared with 3.01 percent in the same period last year.

