MUMBAI, Sept 29 Shares in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd fell as much as 1.8 percent in early trade on their market debut on Thursday after the company's $911 million initial public offering.

The stock opened at 330 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, and fell as low as 328 rupees, compared with the IPO issue price of 334 rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)