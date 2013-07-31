Customers use ATM machines at an ICICI Bank branch in Mumbai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI ICICI Bank Ltd(ICBK.NS), India's second largest lender by assets, posted on Wednesday a 25.3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, led by higher loan growth and income from fees and commissions.

The bank posted a net profit of 22.7 billion Indian rupees for the April-June quarter, compared with 18.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 19.6 percent to nearly 38.2 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a net profit of 22.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks, stood at 3.27 percent for the quarter-ended June compared with 3.01 percent a year ago, ICICI said in a statement.

Asset quality at the bank worsened slightly, with net non-performing loans at 0.82 percent of its total assets compared with 0.71 percent a year earlier. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose 27 percent to 5.93 billion rupees.

Rival Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) has already posted a better-than-expected 22.5 percent growth in net profit with a marginal increase in bad loans. Non-performing loans at No. 3 lender HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) also ticked up in the June quarter.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)