BRIEF-Tata Power Delhi Distribution, Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
May 9 * ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, raises foreign currency deposit rates by upto 175 basis points, effective May 8.
* It raised rates for 1 to 2 year tenure by 75 basis points and for 3 to 5 year tenure by 175 basis points.
* Last week, India's central bank announced measures on Friday to bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the rupee. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees