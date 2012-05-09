May 9 * ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, raises foreign currency deposit rates by upto 175 basis points, effective May 8.

* It raised rates for 1 to 2 year tenure by 75 basis points and for 3 to 5 year tenure by 175 basis points.

* Last week, India's central bank announced measures on Friday to bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the rupee. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)