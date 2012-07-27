* Q1 net profit 18.15 bln rupees vs 17.4 bln consensus
* Net NPA falls to 0.71 pct vs 1.04 yr ago
* ICICI Bank shares up about a 3rd in 2012
MUMBAI, July 27 ICICI Bank, India's
top private lender, posted on Friday a 36.3 percent jump in
quarterly profit, its strongest growth in more than a year,
helped by robust loan growth, high fee income and better asset
quality.
ICICI said it made a net profit of 18.15 billion rupees
($325.5 million) in the fiscal first quarter ended June compared
with 13.32 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts, on average,
had expected profit of 17.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The strong results vindicate its low-risk strategy, as
India's economy slows. The bank was dealt a severe blow by the
global financial crisis as its bold bets on consumer loans
soured but has subsequently cleaned up its books.
The results also show that private banks are better placed
for profit growth in the current environment than
government-owned banks, which account for 70 percent of the
market in India but whose lending decisions are not always
driven by commercial considerations.
State-run Canara Bank missed street estimates in
its latest quarterly earnings while No.2 state lender Punjab
National Bank also disappointed with a spurt in bad
loans.
But smaller private lenders HDFC Bank, Axis Bank
and Yes Bank all recently reported strong
profit growth.
Government-run State Bank of India, the country's
No.1 lender which controls about a quarter of the nation's loans
and deposits, is yet to report.
High interest rates to rein in racing inflation and New
Delhi's slow pace of implementing reforms have put the brakes on
India's economy, which grew 8-9 percent between 2005 and 2008.
The International Monetary Fund has sharply downgraded
growth estimates for India to 6.1 percent this fiscal year and
6.5 percent in the next.
ICICI's net non-performing loans as percentage of total
loans dropped to 0.71 percent from 1.04 percent. Net interest
income, or the difference of interest earned and interest
expended, rose about a third to 31.9 billion rupees.
ICICI shares were up 3.09 percent at 0700 GMT. They have
risen about a third since the start of the year, outperforming
the 28 percent growth in the BSE banking index and a
10 percent growth in the broader market during the same period.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)