* ICICI posts best qrtly profit growth in over a yr

* State-run lenders show spurt in bad loans, shares drop

* State lenders expect asset qlty to improve going forward (Adds details, bank comments)

MUMBAI, July 27 ICICI Bank, India's top private lender, expects asset quality to improve after posting on Friday its strongest quarterly growth in more than a year on robust loan demand.

By contrast, state-run lenders, including Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second-biggest in the public sector, and smaller Central Bank of India reported a rash of bad loans, sending their shares sharply lower.

The results showed private banks in India are better placed for profit growth compared to government-owned banks, which account for 70 percent of the market in India but whose lending decisions are not always driven by commercial considerations.

Still, executives at state lenders, including top-ranked State Bank of India, were optimistic that asset quality would improve, as they focus on recoveries, one-time settlements with borrowers and turnaround of bad loan accounts to offset the pressure of rising bad assets.

"In our case the worst is over," MV Tanksale, chairman of Central Bank of India, told reporters.

"We took a big hit last quarter, so the impact will not be as high as we have seen. Asset quality should be better than than last year, going ahead."

The performances of India's private and public sector banks have been diverging sharply while inflationary pressures keep domestic interest rates higher than in most other major economies.

The International Monetary Fund has sharply downgraded growth estimates for India to 6.1 percent this fiscal year, while the government has been slow in implementing reforms needed to attract investments and narrow its fiscal deficit.

Despite the challenges, ICICI's net non-performing loans (NPL) as percentage of total loans fell to 0.71 percent from 1.04 percent. Its consistent performance and comparatively attractive valuations have impressed analysts.

"There were expectations that ICICI would report higher slippages or higher debt restructurings but they have maintained good asset quality and reported a strong bottomline," said Manish Ostwal, analyst with KR Choksey. Ostwal has a "buy" rating on the stock.

None of the 47 analysts who track ICICI Bank have a "sell" rating on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. All but six of them have a "buy" or a "strong buy" rating.

"We continue to focus on our balanced approach between growth, profitability and risk management," ICICI Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar said. "As regards asset quality, we continue to see an improvement," she added.

By contrast, earnings from state-run banks were poorly received.

Canara Bank missed street estimates in its latest quarterly earnings, while Union Bank of India joined larger Punjab National Bank in reporting a spurt in bad loans.

Net non-performing loans, or NPLs, for Central Bank surged to 3.22 percent from 0.87 percent a year ago.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 2.4 percent, while PNB, Union Bank of India and Dena Bank plunged 2-7.8 percent.

Dena Bank was alone among state lenders to post a robust 42 percent rise in net profit. Net NPLs marginally improved to 1.01 percent.

"We have been outliers vis-a-vis other banks' performance that we have seen so far. We have a special policy to not look at any account below BBB rated. So we don't see pressure," said Nupur Mitra, chairwoman at Dena Bank.

State Bank of India, which controls about a quarter of the nation's loans and deposits, also expects loan quality to improve in the future. It will post its June quarter results on Aug. 8. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Roger Atwood)