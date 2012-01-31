Jan 31 ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, widely beat market estimates in posting its highest ever quarterly net profit, which grew by 20 percent in December quarter, led by a rise in interest income, fees and lower provisions.

Net profit rose to 17.3 billion rupees ($347.4 million) from 14.37 billion a year earlier, while net interest income increased 17 percent to 27.1 billion rupees. ($1 = 49.795 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)