MUMBAI, July 27 ICICI Bank, India's
top private lender, posted a forecast-beating 36.3 percent rise
quarterly net profit, led by strong loan growth and fee income
and on improving asset quality.
ICICI said it made a net profit of 18.15 billion rupees
($325.53 million) in the fiscal first quarter ended June from
13.32 billion rupees reported a year earlier. Analysts, on
average, had expected profit of 17.4 billion rupees, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provisions, including for bad loans, rose to 4.66 billion
rupees, while net non-performing loans dropped to 0.71 percent.
The bank's earnings follow strong profit growth posted by
smaller private peers HDFC Bank, Axis Bank
and Yes Bank, although a small rise in bad loans for
many banks had investors worried that weakness in the economy
was already showing up in the results.
($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees)
