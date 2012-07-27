MUMBAI, July 27 ICICI Bank, India's top private lender, posted a forecast-beating 36.3 percent rise quarterly net profit, led by strong loan growth and fee income and on improving asset quality.

ICICI said it made a net profit of 18.15 billion rupees ($325.53 million) in the fiscal first quarter ended June from 13.32 billion rupees reported a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 17.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions, including for bad loans, rose to 4.66 billion rupees, while net non-performing loans dropped to 0.71 percent.

The bank's earnings follow strong profit growth posted by smaller private peers HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, although a small rise in bad loans for many banks had investors worried that weakness in the economy was already showing up in the results. ($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)