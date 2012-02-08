A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI Nearly 15.9 million shares in ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), India's No 2 lender, changed hands in a block deal on the National Stock Exchange, data showed.

The shares, amounting to nearly 1.4 percent of the bank's equity, changed hands at a weighted average price of 924.16 rupees each.

The identity of the buyer and seller was not immediately available.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings planned to sell 1.38 percent stake in ICICI Bank, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday, in a deal to raise up to $303 million.

ICICI shares were down 1.7 percent at 921 rupees at 9.26 a.m. (0356 GMT).

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra & Manoj Dharra)