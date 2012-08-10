CORRECTED-Asia Graphics-South Korea, HK stocks top May gains in Asia-Pacific
June 6 South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Basis Point) - Seven banks are in the process of signing a US$275m three-year term loan for ICICI Bank, according to sources.
The banks are ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mega International Commercial Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank.
Four banks are coming in with US$50m, while the remaining three are each committing US$25m, a source said.
As previously reported, the self-arranged bullet loan offers an all-in of 295bp via a fee of 120bp and a margin of 255bp over Libor.
Signing is taking place via circulation. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
June 6 South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.
June 6 City Union Bank Ltd: * Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2qXeF5m Further company coverage: