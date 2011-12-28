NEW DELHI India's biggest private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) said it will raise interest rates on non-resident external deposits by up to 9.25 percent from Thursday, joining a growing number of Indian banks aiming to boost foreign currency inflows amid a depreciating rupee.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS), the country's biggest lender, on Tuesday said it will raise term deposit rates for NRE accounts by up to 574 basis points from January 1.

The Reserve Bank of India deregulated interest rates on NRE rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts earlier this month to provide greater flexibility to banks to attract dollars.

