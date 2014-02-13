TEL AVIV Feb 13 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Thursday it would partner with Canada's Allana Potash
to develop a potash mine in Ethiopia in a deal which
includes ICL taking a stake in Allana.
The feasibility study for the Danakhil project in the Dallol
region of northeast Ethiopia indicates it will produce about one
million tonnes of potash annually within five years.
The alliance comprises an investment by ICL of $23 million
in units of Allana shares and warrants at 43 cents per unit.
Following its initial investment, ICL will hold 16 percent
of Allana's regular shares and it may increase its holding in
Allana to 37 percent upon its exercise of warrants that are part
of the units.
Proceeds of the investment will be used by Allana to develop
the Danakhil mine project.
The alliance also includes an agreement in which ICL, the
world's sixth-largest potash producer, will purchase and market
the output of the mine. It will provide technical assistance to
Allana as well.
The partnership is in line with ICL's strategy to broaden
its sources of raw materials while reducing its production costs
and focusing on growth-generating emerging markets which it
believes will drive significant growth over the next decade.
ICL, which has potash mines in Israel, Spain and Britain,
sold over 5 million tonnes of potash in 2013.
"The Danakhil mine will provide potash for Ethiopia and
Africa, and, combined with ICL's agronomics fertilisation
know-how, will enable local farmers to increase agricultural
output and food for the region," ICL Chief Executive Stefan
Borgas said.
"The location of the Danakhil mine will provide us with fast
and easy access to the Indian Ocean, which will enable us to
even better serve our customers in India and South East Asia."
ICL, which is controlled by Israel Corp, said
developing sources of raw materials worldwide was an important
objective, especially in light of its need to ensure additional
alternatives when the time comes to extend its franchise to
produce potash from the Dead Sea, which expires in 2030.
It also noted "the uncertainty regarding the business and
regulatory environment in Israel".