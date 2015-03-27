(Adds share activity, analyst's comment, context)
By Ari Rabinovitch and Rod Nickel
JERUSALEM/WINNIPEG, March 27 Potash producer
Israel Chemicals said on Friday it had made a
C$137 million ($109.50 million) offer to buy Canada's Allana
Potash, a deal it hopes will accelerate development of
a mine in Ethiopia.
Israel Chemicals (ICL) already owns 16.36 percent of shares
in Allana, whose Danakhil project in northeast Ethiopia could
yield up to 1 million tonnes of muriate of potash per year for
25 years. It will pay 50 Canadian cents per share for the
remaining shares.
The offer is a 51.5 percent premium to Allana's closing
price on Thursday, prior to the offer being announced.
On Friday, Allana shares jumped 45 percent to 48 Canadian
cents in morning trading in Toronto. ICL shares edged slightly
higher in New York.
A takeover by ICL, the world's sixth-biggest potash
producer, would push the mine closer to construction and give
ICL a future low-cost source of the fertilizer. The mine is
small compared to those operated by top producers Uralkali
and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, but would
add to a global capacity glut.
"Acquiring ownership of Allana will enable ICL to control
the development of the Danakhil project, accelerate
pre-construction engineering design work, as well as secure
project financing," ICL said in a statement.
The acquisition, to be paid for in cash and shares in ICL's
common stock, is supported by Allana's board of directors, but
is still subject to conditions and regulations, ICL said.
Along with muriate of potash (MOP), the commodity form of
the crop nutrient, Allana is studying potential for producing
the premium product sulfate of potash (SOP) at the site.
Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International is
developing an adjacent SOP project, and Allana Chief Executive
Farhad Abasov said this month that he planned to talk with Yara
about a partnership
Yara spokesman Bernhard Mauritz Stormyr declined comment on
ICL's offer to Allana. Allana said it has granted ICL a right to
match any competing offer.
It's unlikely that another bid will emerge, and the offer is
likely the best option for Allana given challenging conditions
for junior potash companies, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen
said in a note.
The deal must close by Aug. 17.
ICL is the second-largest Israeli company on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange and one of the three largest suppliers of the
crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe.
($1 = 1.2511 Canadian dollars)
